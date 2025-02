Niagara Police say a missing 26-year-old man, who was last seen in Niagara-on-the-Lake, has been located.

Police are not saying how or where Alpachino Mignott was found, or his condition.

Police say they are not releasing further details due to privacy concerns, and the incident is not criminal in nature.

Alpachino, who is from Jamaica, was visiting Canada to take part in a rugby sporting event in Brampton.

He was last seen in Niagara-on-the-Lake on October 19th, 2024.