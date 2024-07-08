Niagara Regional Police say there were fewer calls made to them about issues at Sherkston Shores after deploying additional officers over the weekend.



Police say in response to community concerns raised from the previous weekend, additional directed patrols were set up in the Sherkston Shores area to address any issues.

Niagara Police also conducted a RIDE program along Sherkston and Empire Roads Friday night.

Two people were arrested for impaired driving, one was arrested for criminal driving, and other tickets were handed out.

Police say there was a significant reduction in calls for service this past weekend with the additional resources utilized.

Niagara Police were called to 30 incidents over the Canada Day weekend at the popular vacation spot, located on the shoreline of Lake Erie.