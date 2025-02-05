Police say an alleged sexual assault reported in Niagara Falls did not take place.

It was back on Friday, January 31st, when officers were called to a home in the area of Sodom Road and Willick Road after a woman claimed a man had entered her home and sexually assaulted her.

Niagara Police say after a thorough and extensive investigation, detectives have found that the alleged assault did not occur, and the investigation has now concluded.

"The NRPS remains fully committed to investigating all reports of violence and ensuring community safety. We encourage anyone who is a victim of a crime or has witnessed suspicious activity to come forward."