Niagara Regional Police believe that they have solved a 25 year old cold case.

It was back in May of 1999 when officers found the body of 26 year old Nadine Gurczenski of Toronto.



Her body was found partially dressed in a roadside ditch near Victoria Avenue and Eighth Avenue in Lincoln.



Despite a lengthy investigation the case has remained unsolved ever since.



Thanks to new DNA technology police believe they have found who was responsible for the murder.



Joseph Archie "Raymond" Brousseau from New Liskeard was 34 years old at the time.



He was employed as a truck driver and travelled extensively throughout Canada and the United States during that time.



He died in 2017.



Detectives say that if he were alive he would have been arrested and charged with second degree murder.



A statement from Nadine's husband Paul, daughter Heather, son Nash, and the rest of her family state says "We want to recognize that Nadine was an incredibly important part of our family. She meant more than a news headline. She was a beautiful young woman inside and out, mother, wife, and now grandmother who had her whole life ripped away from her and everyone who loved her. She is very loved and missed every day by her whole family and we will always make sure her memory lives on forever."



They went on to say, "Thank you to the Niagara Regional Police Services and anyone else who has helped us through the years for dedicating their time to solving her case. We are grateful for the new technologies that weren't available years ago. You have brought our family peace and closure."