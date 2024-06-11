Niagara Regional Police believe they have uncovered 7 guns, which were headed for Niagara to be sold on the streets.



Police say the investigation started last month as officers were looking into drug trafficking in Niagara.



Last week, officers arrested two men on Finch Avenue West in Toronto.



Police say a loaded handgun was found on one suspect and a search of the vehicle, uncovered another 5 handguns, and a fully automatic AK Style Pistol.



Several high-capacity magazines were also found.



Police believe the pair left the Niagara Region, went to the Manitoba and North Dakota border, and was on the way back to Niagara to sell the guns on the streets.



44-year-old Marlon Roberts from Niagara Falls, U.S.A, and 32-year-old Ahmed A. Saad of Niagara Falls, ON are facing a number of firearm charges.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1005300



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

