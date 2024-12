Niagara Police are out with a warning that vehicle thefts are on the rise.

Police say criminals specifically target vehicles that are left running to warm up, especially when keys are left in the ignition.

Farm trucks are also a target when keys are left in the ignition or stored in accessible locations.

They are asking residents not to leave vehicles unattended with the keys in the ignition, and to always secure pick-up trucks and keep the keys in a safe place.