Niagara Regional Police are investigating a pair of bank robberies.

Officers were first called to the TD Canada Trust on Dorchester Road in Niagara Falls just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

There a suspect pulled a knife and demanded cash from a teller.

A half hour later police were called to the Meridian Credit Union on Lake Street in St. Catharines.

Once again a suspect brandished a knife and demanded money.

In both robberies the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police believe it was a lone man responsible for both incidents.

The suspect fled in a silver Tesla model S.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, 1007730.