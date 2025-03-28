Niagara Regional Police continue to investigate after a pedestrian was hit in St. Catharines earlier this year.

On January 8th at 6:30 pm a man was hit on Church Street near Calvin Street.

He suffered life threatening injures and is still in hospital.

Police have updated the description of the suspect vehicle.

They are searching for a 2011-2020 grey Dodge Caravan with damage to the front passenger side and windshield.

The vehicle had a rear licence plate hanging from the rear wiper in a vinyl pouch.

Detectives say the camera footage they have is not great but the colour of the licence plate appeared to be yellow/orange with black text.

The vehicle was last seen driving east bound on Davidson Street from Niagara Street and they believe it turned southbound on Page Street from Davidson Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, ext 1008389.