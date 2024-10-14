Niagara police are searching for missing teen Keegan Allard.

Keegan was reported missing to police on October 13th 2024.

He was last seen on October 12th in the area of Prince Charles Drive and Prince Charles Drive South in Welland.

His means of travel is believed to be by foot.

Keegan is described as a white male with a slim build, around 5’7 with a shaved head.

A clothing description is not known at this time.

Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009215.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.