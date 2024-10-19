Police are searching for missing person Antonia Duran.

Antonia was last seen on October 1st in the area of South Pelham Road and Woodlawn Road in Welland.

Her means of travel is unknown.

Antonia is described as a white female with a slender build and brown hair.

A clothing description is not known at this time.

The police and Antonia’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to her location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008980.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.