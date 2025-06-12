Niagara police are searching for a missing 37-year-old man in Welland.

Stephen McRae was last seen on June 12th around 7am in the area of East Main Street and Crowland Avenue in Welland.

He is believed to be travelling in a red 2024 Hyundai Venue with Ontario licence plate CHLN 351.

Stephen is described as a white male around 6 feet tall and 250 pounds.

He has hazel eyes and straight, shoulder-length brown hair.

A clothing description is not available at this time.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009516.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.