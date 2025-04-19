Niagara police are searching for missing 37-year-old Megan Kulchar.

Megan was last seen by family on April 17th around 2pm in the area of her home near Margaret Street Hagar Avenue in Niagara Falls.

She left the area driving her car.

Megan is described as a white female around 5'6, 115lbs, with hazel eyes and long straight blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket and blue jeans, and a pink purse with a shoulder strap.

The police and Megan’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to her location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009524.