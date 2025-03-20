Niagara police are searching for a missing 49-year-old St. Catharines man.

Christopher Linwood was last seen in the area of Ormond Street North in Thorold on Monday February 24th around 10pm.

Christopher is described as a white male around 5'6 with a slim build, brown hair, a short light brown hair, and a brown beard.

He was last seen wearing a black parka, black snow pants, and a toque.

Anyone in the community who may have information as to his location is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009011.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.