Niagara police are searching for a missing 50-year-old St. Catharines man.

Chris Leil was last seen on December 24th around 12:00pm, walking in the area of Merritt Street towards Glendale Avenue in St. Catharines.

Chris was reported missing on December 27th when his family did not hear from or see him again.

He is described as a white male around 6'2 with a slim build, grey hair, and a beard.

He's possibly wearing a dark coloured sweater and a black backpack.

Chris also has a medical condition that requires attention.

Anyone who may have information as to Chris’ location are asked to contact NRPS “Dispatch” or detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009356.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.