Niagara police are searching for a missing 61-year-old St. Catharines man.

Gordon Head was last seen on November 28th 2024 in the area of Facer Street and Grantham Avenue in St. Catharines.

His vehicle was last seen on November 30th in Northbrook, Ontario.

He is described as a white male around 5'11, 175lbs with short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a red plaid jacket and blue jeans.

He's believed to be driving a 2013 Grey Ford F-150 Pick-up Truck with an Ontario License Plate: AC46173

Anyone in the community who may have information related to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009573.