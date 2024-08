Niagara police are searching for a missing person from Welland.

35-year-old Brean McPeak was last seen around 5:30am on August 10th in the area of Fitch Street and Prince Charles Drive.

Brean may be in the Niagara Falls area.

He is described as a white male around 6'1'', 240lbs, with shoulder length blond hair, a goatee, and a lip ring.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Brean are being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.