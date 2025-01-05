Niagara police are trying to find the owner of a wedding dress found in St. Catharines.

On Saturday January 4th around 10:00am, officers responded to a Found Property call in the area of Niagara Street and Geneva Street in St. Catharines.

Police found a black and white garment bag from a local bridal shop with a wedding dress inside.

The dress is described as a traditional, white strapless wedding dress.

It's a Morilee Madeline Gardner dress in a size 2.

Anyone who believes the wedding dress is theirs will be required to provide information that confirms it belongs to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024208.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.