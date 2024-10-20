Police are investigating an incident involving armed suspects linked to a home invasion.

On October 19th around 10:00pm, Niagara Police located a stolen car in the area of South Service Road and Casablanca Road in Grimsby.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen during a home invasion in the Halton region.

The suspects fled from police and were pursued by K9 officers but weren't located.

Residents in the area are asked to be vigilant as the suspects may be in the area.

If anything suspicious is seen, do not approach and call 911 since they're suspected to be armed and dangerous.

Please contact detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111 option 3, extension 1009383 if you have any information.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.