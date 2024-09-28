Niagara police are trying to identify a suspect related to a possible abduction attempt.

On Thursday September 26th around 5:00pm, police were called to the area of Elizabeth Street and York Street in St. Catharines on reports of an attempted abduction.

The female victim was walking with a child when an unknown man walked up to her from behind and picked her up by the waist.

She screamed out, causing him to let go and flee the scene.

The suspect was last seen walking east on Elizabeth Street to Lake Street.

Anyone who may have been in the area, anyone who may have video or dash cam footage from the area or anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3. Ext. 1009711.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.