Niagara police have identified a suspect following a shooting in Welland Friday morning.

On Friday around 2am, police were called to the area of Leaside Drive and McCrae Drive in Welland on reports of a shooting inside a home.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival.

Police are now searching for 28-year-old Shaun Krawiec, who is wanted for aggravated assault, discharging a firearm, and 2 counts of possession of a loaded gun.

Krawiec is believed to be in the Hamilton area.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers at (905) 688-4111, option 3, extension 1008393.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477