Niagara Regional Police are investigating the theft of a mobility scooter from a north end St. Catharines neighbourhood.

On April 12th, officers responded to the area of Carlton Street and Woodelm Drive for a report that a red, three wheeled mobility scooter valued at $2400 had been stolen.

The scooter had been parked at the victim's residence and was last seen at the end of March.

It was determined the scooter was stolen on April 10th.

The suspect was seen at the victim's house just after midnight that day on a yellow bike.

They stole the scooter at 12:25am and left the area before returning at 8:30am to retrieve the yellow bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.