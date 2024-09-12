Niagara police are investigating an incident of arson in St. Catharines.

On Thursday September 12th around 3:30am, officers were called to the area of Lock Street and Lakeport Road on reports of a fire.

Reports say that two unknown suspects had set a restaurant on fire before fleeing on foot.

They were last seen running North on Lock Street, then got into a black sedan at the intersection of Lock Street and Dalhousie Avenue.

The vehicle then continued southwest on Dalhousie Avenue.

Anyone who may have been in the area, or who may have video surveillance or dash cam footage, are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009964.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.