Niagara police are searching for two missing kids from Welland.

12-year-old Maxi and 13-year-old Hannah were last seen together around 8:30pm last night in Welland.

It's believed they left on foot from the area of South Pelham Road and Sumbler Road.

Maxi is described as an Inuit male, around 5’2” with short brown hair, a birthmark on his face, with glasses.

He's believed to be wearing an all black outfit.

Hannah is described as a white female, around 5’2”, last seen wearing a white hoodie with purple plaid pajama pants.

Anyone who may have information as to their location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, “dispatch”.

Members of the public who wish to supply information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.