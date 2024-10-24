Niagara Police are searching for two missing teens from Welland.

13-year-old Anthony Tulloch and 14-year-old Jasmine Simmonds were last seen on October 23rd around 6:45pm, in the area of Roach Avenue and Martin Street in Welland.

Anthony is described as a white male, around 5'0 with a slender build, brown eyes, and blond hair.

He was last seen wearing blue pants with a white stripe and a dark blue winter jacket.

Jasmine is described as female, around 4'10 with purple shoulder length hair.

Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024325.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.