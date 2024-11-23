Niagara police are searching for two suspects following a fatal shooting in St. Catharines.

Yesterday around 1:40pm, police were called to the area of Division Street and Riordon Street in St. Catharines following reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

They were both transported to the hospital, and one man was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives believe this was a targeted incident.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a white male, around 50 years old with a medium build. He has a salt and pepper Goatee.

He wearing a ECKO brand hooded jacket – with logos and patches on the chest area, a winter wool toque, blue jeans, dark colored running shoes with white colored soles and white trim.

He is carrying a dark colored backpack.

The second suspect is described as a white male in his late 30's with a thin build. He has brown wavy hair and scruffy goatee.

He is wearing a waist length dark hooded bomber style jacket. He has dark jeans and dark running shoes on.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If seen, please call 911 immediately and do not approach.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009134.