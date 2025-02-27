Niagara Police are looking for two suspects in a break and enter in St. Catharines.

The incident occurred in the area of First Street Louth and Rykert Street between 1:45 and 5:45 am on February 18th where two suspects arrived at a commercial location on All Terrain Vehicle's.

They proceeded to break locks on two shipping containers on the property, before entering the containers.

The two then left the area, but not before stealing two inflatable castles and a black Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) with a plow attached on the front.

Police are looking for two suspects.

One described as wearing a coyote brown and black winter jacket, black pants, black boots and a black helmet.

The other is described wearing a black winter jacket with a fur lined hood, green and black gloves, Coyote brown pants and black boots.

One of the ATV’s was camouflaged in colour and had a snowplow attached to the front of the vehicle. The second ATV was black and white in colour and had a black cargo box affixed to the rear of the vehicle with only one functioning taillight.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.