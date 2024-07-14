Niagara police are trying to identify a suspect in an assualt in Niagara Falls.

On Saturday July 8th around 8pm, officers were called to the parking lot at the Value Village on Lundy’s Lane in response to a robbery call.

The victim was sitting in his car when the suspect assaulted him and stole his wallet.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 6'0", 185 lbs, with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a short sleeved green plaid shirt, light-colored shoes, and green shorts with two vertical black stripes on the leg.

He was playing a harmonica prior to the incident.

After the assualt, he was seen entering the passenger side of a white 4 door car with a female driver.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the event is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009059.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).