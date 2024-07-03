Police attempted to stop a 2011 BMW on Lundy’s Lane near Drummond Road in Niagara Falls around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The driver failed to stop and sped off.

Police did not pursue the vehicle in the interest of public safety but were able to identify the driver.

About 14 hours later street crime detectives located the driver in a parking lot near Forsythe Street and Niagara Boulevard in Fort Erie.

With the assistance of the canine unit the driver was arrested.

A search resulted in the seizure of 71 grams of cocaine and $500 in cash.

Forty-one-year-old James Maxwell of Fort Erie is facing the following charges:

o Flight from Peace Officer

o Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

o Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

o Fail to Comply with Release Order x2