Niagara Police sending out a message as high school students get ready to celebrate 'Beach Day' tomorrow.



Officials say police officers will be on the lookout for underage drinking, unsafe water activities, and driving infractions.



Niagara Regional Police say if students choose to participate in Beach Day, they ask that they do so in a safe and responsible manner.



They say officers will be out at Niagara's beaches to ensure students are safe and are following the rules.

Thousands of high school students usually ditch school, and head to the beach to celebrate the end of the school year.