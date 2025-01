Niagara Police continue to look for the owner of a wedding dress found in St. Catharines.

The size 2, Morilee Madeline Gardner-style dress, was found Saturday, January 4th, in the area of Niagara Street and Geneva Street.

The dress was inside a black and white garment bag from a local bridal shop.

Police are still looking for the owner so it can be returned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024208.