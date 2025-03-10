Niagara Regional Police are hosting open houses for the public to learn more about body cameras.

While the police force looks at the idea of starting to wear the BWCs, or body-worn cameras, they are want to hear from residents about how they feel about the technology.

"This is your opportunity to ask questions, share your thoughts, and be part of shaping a safer, more accountable future for Niagara."

The first open house will be held in St. Catharines at the Pen Centre Mall next Tuesday, March 18th, between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The second one will be in Welland at the Seaway Mall on Friday, March 21st, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

An open house will be held the following week, Friday, March 28th, in Niagara Falls at the Gale Centre Arena between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Meantime, Hamilton Police have started using the cameras today, with all officers expected to be equipped by mid-April.

They say body-worn cameras play a crucial role in fostering public trust and enhancing community safety.