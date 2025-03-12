Niagara Regional Police are sounding the alarm about an illegal drug substance found in a batch on fentanyl.

Back in December of 2024, officers with the Welland/Pelham Street Crime Unit seized a quantity of a substance that was believed to be fentanyl.

The substance was sent Health Canada’s – Drug Analysis Service.

Police say samples of the fentanyl found Benzimidazole, a strong synthetic opioid.

Benzimidazoles were developed to alleviate pain, but they are not approved for medical use in Canada.

They can be deadly if misused.

Police say street drugs can be mixed with dangerous substances, which can lead to overdoses and death.