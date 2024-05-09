Niagara Police have a message for local students.
They are advising students to avoid playing the assassins game to avoid encounters with police.
Police say they will have a zero tolerance for people driving carelessly as they attempt to shoot water guns at each other.
Officers confirm that just last night there was a incident where a student sprayed a water gun at a person on the street.
That youth was found and processed under the youth criminal justice act.
We are aware of the assassins game for grad students at local high schools. We are asking students to avoid playing and avoid any unnecessary encounters with police.There will be 0 tolerance for people driving carelessly in attempts to shoot water guns at each other. #thepopoknow pic.twitter.com/v4qrkGVe9E— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) May 8, 2024