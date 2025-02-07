Niagara Regional Police are warning the public about recent distraction thefts at bank machines.

Police say the scam involves suspects stationed near an ATM getting a bank customer’s attention, to then steal their bank card.

The incident typically unfolds when a suspect approaches the victim at an ATM, claiming they have dropped a $5 bill on the ground nearby.

As the victim is distracted by the suspect, another suspect quickly swaps out the victim’s bank card with a counterfeit or blank card.

The victim remains unaware of the theft until it is too late.

Police say don’t let anyone distract you when at the ATM, and avoid accepting offers of help unless you are certain it’s from a legitimate source.

Anyone with information or anyone who has been targeted or witnessed similar behaviour is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1022200.