Niagara Police are out with a warning about counterfeit 'Percocet' pills.



Officers seized a quantity of pills at the end of August that were labelled and looked like Percocet, which is an oxycodone and acetaminophen mix.



The pills were sent away for testing and police say they are actually Benzimidazole (Protonitazene), a synthetic Opioid significantly stronger than Fentanyl.



The drug is not prescribed to humans for any purpose due to its potency, it has no recognized medical purpose.



While police advise you never to take unprescribed drugs, they are providing these drug safety messages:

Know What You’re Using: Be aware that street drugs can be mixed with dangerous substances. Consider using drug testing kits if available.

Don’t Use Alone: If you choose to use, try not to use drugs alone. Having someone with you can be lifesaving in case of an emergency.

Carry Naloxone: If you or someone you know uses opioids, carry naloxone, an emergency medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.



Avoid Mixing: Mixing drugs, including alcohol, can increase the risk of dangerous reactions and overdose.



Know the Signs of Overdose: Learn to recognize the symptoms of overdose, such as difficulty breathing, unconsciousness, or irregular heartbeat, and call for help immediately if needed.



Seek Help: If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, don’t hesitate to reach out to support services, counselors, or local organizations.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

