Niagara Regional Police is warning the public about the 'Taxi Fare Scam' once again.

The scam involves a person asking for help paying for a taxi, with what appears to be a cab parked nearby.

The suspect claims they are unable to pay their fare by cash, and asks the victim if they can use their debit card, and they can take the cash in return.

Once the victim agrees, the suspect leads them to the four-door car, believed to be a taxi, and another suspect, posing as the driver, instructs the victim to insert their card into a payment machine and enter their PIN number.

The suspect is using a skimming device or card reader, which is used to steal the victim's bank card information.

While the victim is briefly distracted by the suspect, the driver switches the victim’s legitimate bank card with a fraudulent one.

The victim unknowingly takes the fraudulent card and leaves the scene.

Shortly after, the two suspects use the stolen card to make multiple unauthorized withdrawals from the victim's account.

Police are offering a number of tips to avoid falling victim to the scam, including only inserting your card into a trusted machine and never share your PIN.

They are asking the public to report these crimes by calling 905-688-4111.