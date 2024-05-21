The warmer weather has arrived and Niagara Public Health are out with some tips for those looking to cool off at the beach.

Public Health tests 19 beaches across the region for things such as e-coli, algae and other safety concerns.

This year they will not be testing as often though.

Most beaches will now be sampled twice a week while others will be tested once.



In years past some beaches were tested up to six times a week but Public Health says the new testing schedule aligns with Ministry of Health monitoring standards.



Officials say says things such as birds, a large crowds swimming, and heavy rainfall contribute to poor water quality.

Click HERE to listen to Niagara Region Environmental Health Manager, Brandon Krupa discuss the testing on Niagara in the Morning.

Public Health have a few notes to help keep the beaches clean. They are asking everyone to not feed birds or animals, not use soaps or shampoos in the water, use the washroom facilities provided, and place garbage in bins or take it with you.



Beach water quality testing results are posted online here https://niagararegion.ca/living/water/beaches/default.aspx

