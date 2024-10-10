A feather in the cap for Niagara as the Region makes a top 10 list looking at the best places in the country for young people to work.

'Youthful Cities' has released the results of the Urban Work Index 2024, naming Toronto the 'Best City for Youth to Work in Canada' for the second year in a row.



St. Catharines-Niagara takes the 10th spot on the list, sitting right behind the Waterloo Region.



The study ranks 30 cities based on key criteria that youth prioritize when considering their ideal living and work environments, including climate action, equity, diversity and inclusion, good youth jobs, education and training, digital access, economy, entrepreneurial spirit, affordability, transportation and health.

