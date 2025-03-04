The Niagara Region, along with all mayors in the Region, are calling on the federal government to continue to fight against U.S. tariffs.

A statement has been released saying the American government has now threatened one of the closest, longest-standing and most productive trade relationships in history.

Chair Jim Bradley says they commend and thank both Federal and Provincial governments for trying to avoid the threat, but the reality is setting in, and as a border community, Niagara will feel the effects in a unique way.

Bradley says they will continue to work with American counterparts in the State of New York, including through the Border Mayors Alliance and the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative, to develop joint advocacy efforts.

He says they are also working to directly support local businesses, through ‘Support Local’ campaigns, and reviews of municipal procurement policies.

The Region is calling on the Federal government to continue to fight back against the tariffs, saying it is time to drop interprovincial trade barriers, diversify Canada’s export market, strengthen relationships with U.S. industry members, and create new economic ties with countries around the world.

Bradley says Niagara has weathered other periods of economic turmoil, most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Region will endure the challenge.

He finished the statement with a recommendation to maintain positive relationships with our American neighbours, saying everyday interactions must be marked by civility, good will, and the optimistic hope that our two governments will soon re-establish the close bonds of cooperation and friendship that have long been the envy of the world.