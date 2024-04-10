There may be even more speed cameras across the Niagara Region over the next two years.

The public works committee voting to expand the program by four cameras next year and the year after.



This comes as three cameras were vandalized over the weekend with the metal pole the camera sits on being cut.



Police are investigating those incidents.



Currently, there are four cameras across the region that are located in community safety zones.



Those locations change every four months and are listed on the region website.



The proposed expansion of the speed camera program still needs to be ratified by regional council.