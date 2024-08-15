Niagara Region Economic Development has launched a new tool to shine light on development opportunities in the region.

Niagara Signature Sites is an innovative and interactive map designed to showcase premier industrial and commercial development opportunities available in the Niagara region.

These carefully selected properties are based on their strategic location, permitted uses, and size, with a minimum requirement of 50 acres for available properties, are featured on the interactive map.

The plan involves Niagara Region’s Growth Strategy and Economic Development department, local area municipalities, and private sector, aimed at promoting investment and economic growth in the region.

Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley said "The recent success we observed in Port Colborne with the Asahi Kasei announcement is a testament to the importance showcasing Niagara’s large-scale sites and why a tool such as this is so critical to our economic future."