Niagara is getting some extra funding to help improve tourism in the region.

Canada's Minister of Tourism, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, announced the investment of $540,000 for three projects in the Niagara Region.

The announcement took place at Byland Estate Winery in NOTL, which is getting $90,000 of the investment.

The funding will help the winery accommodate tour buses and vehicle traffic with wider driveways, as well as improve the landscaping.

Flat Rock Cellars in Jordan Station is receiving $200,000 to add an additional outdoor area.

And Port Colborne is getting $250,000 for improvements at the Port Colborne Marine Terminals to increase the number of cruise ships that can dock at the port.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting tourism businesses and organizations so they can continue to grow and attract visitors to the region.