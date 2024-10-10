The Niagara Region is recognizing World Homelessness Day today.

The Region acknowledging the local agencies, organizations, non-profit services who are making a difference in preventing and ending homelessness.

“Homelessness is a growing issue of concern in Niagara. World Homeless Day is an opportunity to acknowledge and thank all our partners who play a critical role in providing support and services for the vulnerable members of our community seeking a way out of homelessness. Everyone in our community deserves to have a home and we remain committed to working with both the Federal and Provincial governments to find sustainable solutions to prevent and end homelessness", commented Regional Chair Jim Bradley.

In Niagara, there are more than 1,100 members of our community experiencing homelessness.

If you or someone you know is experiencing, or is at risk of experiencing homelessness, there are a wide variety of supports.

Assertive Street Outreach: A housing-focused program that engages with people experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

Homelessness Prevention Programs: These help individuals and families keep a safe and appropriate place to live and avoid becoming homeless.

Housing-Focused Emergency Shelters in Niagara: Funds emergency shelters to provide temporary support for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Supportive Housing Programs: Funds services to support the housing needs of individuals and families in the community.