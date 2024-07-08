The Niagara Region will no longer fly national flags, other than Canada's, at Regional headquarters.



The flag debate came to a head last week as Regional councillors voted 25-2 to remove an option to fly national flags, other than Canadian ones, after pressure from the pro-Palestinian community.



The Niagara Region lit the 'NIAGARA' sign, located at headquarters in Thorold, blue and and white, as a show of support for Israel, following the October terrorist attack.



Regional Chair Jim Bradley says council followed a staff recommendation to focus on core, local issues, and not international conflicts which can be very divisive in the community.

Councillors Haley Bateman and Andrea Kaiser were the only councillors to vote against the flag and sign lighting changes.

Bradley says community flags, such as the United Way, or Pride flags, will continue to raised.