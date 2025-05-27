Niagara taxpayers can't afford another hefty tax hike.

That's the word from Niagara Regional Councillors, who are giving departments 3.5 per cent increase guidance, six months before the budget process is set to begin.

Last year, Niagara taxpayers faced a 9.6 per cent increase, and regional staff told councillors at a meeting last week, that it looks like another 10 per cent hike will be needed next year.

Fort Erie Mayor, and Budget Chair Wayne Redekop says it will be tough, but its necessary.

"I'm pretty sceptical, but it will provide us with a good opportunity for councillors to get an understanding of what the service cuts would be, and what the implications will be, if we come in at a budget increase of around 3.5 per cent, instead of around 10 per cent."

Budget talks usually start in the fall.