A Fort Erie man has been charged with impaired driving following a crash with a police cruiser.

On Wednesday night around 9:00, officers received a call about an impaired driver after a man stumbled out of an area business, got in his vehicle, and drove away.

Officers were strategically placed in the area of Dominion Road and Gorham road in Fort Erie, where the man was observed before he collided with one of the cruisers and drove into a ditch.

The car was reported to have a flat tire and its exhaust was dragging on the roadway.

53-year-old Duncan Simpson of Fort Erie has been arrested and charged with a number of impaired driving infractions.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.