Niagara Regional Police have made an arrest after the body of a Hamilton woman was found in Lincoln last month.

The body of 27-year-old Jessica Lynn St. Jules found June 8th in the area of Nineteenth Street and Seventh Avenue.



Detectives have now arrested and charged 20-year-old Pedro Benitez Leal from Hamilton with second degree murder.



Police are thanking the public for their help in the investigation.



Anyone with further information should contact investigators at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009482.

