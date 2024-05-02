Niagara Regional Police are investigating what appears to be a double homicide in St. Catharines

At about 9 o'clock Thursday morning, officers were called to the area of Queenston street and Lorne Street.

There, they discovered the deceased bodies of an adult male and an adult female within the home.

One person is in custody, with the homicide unit taking control of the case along with the forensic unit.

Authorities say this isn't believed to be a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.