Niagara Regional Police and the Welland Fire Department have provided an update on a fire that took place earlier today.

Shortly after 11am, fire services responded to multiple calls about a fire on the 300 block of David street in Welland.

First responders could see heavy smoke billowing from several kilometres away and the fire department identified fire in each visible opening, with the building being too unsafe to enter.

The roof of the one and a half story building collapsed and crews were able to confirm an unknown occupancy in the house

One male was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was transported to hospital in unknown condition. The body of a dog was also found at the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it's not believed to be criminal in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.