Detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in Lincoln Saturday afternoon.

At 3:10pm on Saturday, June 8th, uniform officers were called to the area of Nineteenth Street and Seventh Avenue in the Town of Lincoln following the report of a deceased female.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages, there is currently a heavy police presence in the area with Homicide detectives, along with the Forensic Services Unit (FSU) investigating.

Detectives do not have information to suggest an on-going threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009482.