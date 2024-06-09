Detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in Lincoln Saturday afternoon.
At 3:10pm on Saturday, June 8th, uniform officers were called to the area of Nineteenth Street and Seventh Avenue in the Town of Lincoln following the report of a deceased female.
The investigation is in the preliminary stages, there is currently a heavy police presence in the area with Homicide detectives, along with the Forensic Services Unit (FSU) investigating.
Detectives do not have information to suggest an on-going threat to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009482.